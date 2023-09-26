close
Sensex (-0.07%)
65980.14 -44.82
Nifty (0.03%)
19681.00 + 6.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.68%)
5797.05 + 39.10
Nifty Midcap (0.04%)
40421.45 + 15.75
Nifty Bank (-0.20%)
44674.65 -91.45
Heatmap

ED tells SC it will not summon Kavitha in Delhi excise case till Nov 20

The bench posted Kavitha's plea, in which she has challenged the summons issued by the agency on November 20, and said in matters where interim orders of protection are issued will be extended

ED tells SC it will not summon Kavitha in Delhi excise case till Nov 20

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 2:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that the probe agency will not summon BRS leader K Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy case till the court hears her plea on November 20.
A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia told Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, "Don't call her in the meantime."

Raju assured the bench that Kavitha will not be called for questioning till November 20.
The bench posted Kavitha's plea, in which she has challenged the summons issued by the agency on November 20, and said in matters where interim orders of protection are issued will be extended.
On September 15, the ED had told the apex court that the summons issued to Kavitha for her appearance before the agency will be extended by 10 days.
The ED had issued the summons dated September 4 to Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, seeking her appearance at the agency's Delhi office on September 15.
She approached the apex court with an application seeking directions to restrain the ED from calling her by way of notice or summons under section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) during the pendency of her petition that is being heard by the top court in which she has sought protection from coercive action by the anti-money laundering agency.

Also Read

Liquor policy case: SC offers no relief to Kavitha against ED summons

Delhi excise policy scam: SC to hear K Kavitha's plea against ED summons

BRS leader Rama Rao questions LS Speaker over BJP MP 'denigrating' KCR

BRS leader claims delimitation of LS will be 'injustice' to southern states

PM Modi takes dig at BRS during Telangana visit, calls KCR govt corrupt

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC allows Ashish Mishra to meet ailing mother

Former PM Manmohan Singh turns 91: Here is a look at his political career

Cauvery water dispute: What is the dispute, and why has it flared up again?

BJP brought Madhya Pradesh to the brink of ruin, says Randeep Surjewala

Collective efforts needed to address complexities of Indo-Pacific: Rajnath

Section 50 of the PMLA deals with powers of authorities regarding summons, production of documents, to give evidence etc.
The application also sought a stay on the operation of the September 4 summons or any other summons and "all coercive measures relating thereto".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Enforcement Directorate Delhi Liquor law

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesIIT Madras - Ericsson PartnerStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveRozgar MelaAsian Games 2023 LIVEUPSC NDA Result 2023 resultGold-Silver PriceAmazon Great Festival saleShark Tank season 3

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bnShree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the caseKarnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon