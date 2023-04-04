close

Editors Guild concerned over social media suspension of Punjab journalists

The Editors Guild of India expressed its "deep concern" over the "arbitrary suspension" of social media accounts of several journalists and media organisations in Punjab

Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 7:50 AM IST
The Editors Guild of India on Tuesday expressed its "deep concern" over the "arbitrary suspension" of social media accounts of several journalists and media organisations in Punjab over the last few days and noted that the state government's actions "under the pretext of maintaining security" undermine press freedom.

In a statement, the Editors Guild said that the official Twitter account of BBC Punjabi was withheld on March 27, though it was restored later in the day and social media accounts of a senior staffer at the Indian Express as well as some other prominent journalists were also suspended in a similar manner.

"This has been part of the larger restrictions on internet services as well as orders of suspension of several social media accounts other than that of journalists, by the Government of Punjab since March 17th, as part of the man-hunt to arrest the radical preacher Amritpal Singh," the statement said.

The Editors Guild said it is concerned that in the suspension of all these social media handles, no due processes were followed and they were carried out against the principles of natural justice.

"In the judgment of Shreya Singhal v. Union of India, the Supreme Court of India had expressly laid down that all reasonable efforts must be made to identify and notify the people whose information is sought to be blocked before access is restricted, as well as a right to appeal. No such process seems to have been followed in any of these shutdowns.

"Notwithstanding the fact that some of the accounts were later restored, or for that matter that many of the accounts suspended may not have been that of journalists or those associated with news organisations, the Guild is concerned that under the pretext of maintaining security, the state government's arbitrary actions undermine press freedom," the statement said.

The Editors Guild said the widespread action against journalists and the larger media fraternity has created an atmosphere of fear in Punjab that is not conducive to free and fair journalism.

"We urge the state and central governments as well as the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), to act with restraint in all such cases, and base action if required on due diligence based on facts and in adherence to processes laid down by the Supreme Court of India," the statement said.

"We also urge MeitY to release all the orders of suspension in the public domain, in the interest of transparency and the spirit of the law," it added.

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 1:30 AM IST

