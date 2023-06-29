At least three High Courts (HCs) have stated that they are disappointed with the last-minute applications regarding animal slaughter they receive on the eve of Bakrid (Eid al-Adha). Applications ranged from requesting the approval of animal sacrifices to restrictions on animal slaughter during the festival.The courts criticised the petitioners for filing these pleas at eleventh-hour when they had a year to prepare for the festival.A report by Bar and Bench shared the responses of three HCs when receiving last-minute pleas on the matter.Bombay High CourtA Division Bench of Justices GS Patel and Neela Gokhale received an application from residents of Vishalgad Fort, requesting permission to slaughter animals within the fort premises. The applicants urged the Court to direct local authorities to expedite the consideration of their application.The Bombay High Court pointed out that Bakri Eid has been on the calendar for a significant period, making such late filings unnecessary. The court clarified that it would not grant permission directly but directed the relevant authorities to promptly consider the applications. The Court also expressed its disapproval of these applications for being filed last minute every year.Calcutta High CourtThe Calcutta HC refused to issue any last-minute orders directing authorities to prevent cow slaughter during the Bakri-Eid festival scheduled for Thursday. A Bench led by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam criticised the petitioners for approaching the Court just one day before the festival.The court stated that it was unable to take any action at this point and urged the petitioners not to expect any order. The comments were made in response to a request for an urgent hearing regarding the alleged open sale of cows for slaughter in the State's markets.Also Read: Kharge extends Eid al-Adha greetings, wishes to build a peaceful societyDelhi High CourtA vacation bench comprising Justices C Hari Shankar and Manoj Jain declined to issue any orders in response to a plea demanding that animal sacrifices during Eid al-Adha only be allowed in licensed slaughterhouses.The petitioner, Ajay Gautam, insisted that authorities must comply with the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Slaughter House) Rules, 2000. However, the Delhi HC refused to issue immediate orders on a plea regarding the restriction of animal sacrifices outside licensed slaughterhouses during Eid al-Adha.The Bench noted that Gautam had sufficient time to approach the Court but only did so a day before the festival.The Bench emphasised that it would not address the plea at present and referred the matter to a bench presided over by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma.