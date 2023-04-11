close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

New data protection bill to be introduced in Monsoon session, govt tells SC

Attorney General tells Constitution bench that the bill will meet all concerns expressed by petitioners about personal data protection

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
Data Protection, cybersecurity, digitisation, security

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 8:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Centre told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that a new data protection bill will be introduced in the Monsoon session of Parliament.
A Constitution bench of Justices K M Joseph, Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy, and C T Ravikumar was hearing the petitions challenging the latest privacy policy of WhatsApp and seeking enforcement of privacy rights in the digitial world.

"It will meet all the concerns expressed by the petitioners about personal data protection," Attorney General R Venkatramani told the bench.
The matter has been posted for hearing in the first week of August 2023. The case has now been placed before Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud as two judges on the bench (Justice Joseph and Justice Rastogi) are to retire this June.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the petitioners, said the court should not link the hearings to the legislative process, which is complex and may be again referred to some committees, causing a delay.
Divan also pointed out that when the matter came up for hearing earlier, the Bench was told that the Bill would be introduced in the Winter Session of the Parliament, but that did not happen.

Also Read

What do unique terms in the data protection bill mean?

SC clears decks for CCI probe into WhatsApp's 2021 privacy policy

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

Three questions on EWS quota: Here's what the Supreme Court judges said

Anxiety, depression persistent symptom in long Covid patients: Study

Disqualification biggest gift that BJP gave me, says Rahul Gandhi

Court refuses pre-arrest bail to NCP's Hasan Mushrif in alleged ED case

DU to launch two separate portals for admissions to UG, PG programmes

India will become third largest economy in the world: Mahendra Nath Pandey


Responding to this, the AG said, "The consultation process is a continuous process so it went through a very qualified consultation process.”
At the outset, he added, "The Bill is ready. It just has to be introduced in the Parliament. It will be introduced in the Monsoon session in July. I may be considered after that.”

The court was hearing a plea filed by two students — Karmanya Singh Sareen and Shreya Sethi — challenging the contract entered into between WhatsApp and its parent Facebook(now Meta) to provide access to calls, photographs, texts, videos and documents shared by users, saying it is a violation of their privacy and free speech.
Last year(October 14), the court had cleared the path for the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI’s) probe into the messaging platform’s updated privacy policy of 2021.

The SC’s interim order had come on an appeal by WhatsApp and Meta which challenged a Delhi High Court decision that went against the messaging platform. The appeal sought a stay on the CCI probe.
In January last year, the CCI on its own had decided to look into WhatsApp’s updated privacy policy, following news reports.

Topics : Supreme Court | data protection | Data protection Bill

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 6:30 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon