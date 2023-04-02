close

Electricity consumption dips 0.74% to 127.52 bn units in March: Govt data

Power consumption had slumped in 2020 due to the impact of lockdown restrictions imposed to curb the spread of deadly coronavirus

India's power consumption dipped 0.74 per cent to 127.52 billion units (BU) in March this year for the first time in 31 months, according to government data.

The contraction in power consumption is mainly because of widespread rains due to western disturbances in the country and low temperature in March.

Last contraction in power consumption was recorded in August in 2020, when it declined by over two per cent to 109.21 BU, compared to 111.52 BU in August 2019.

Power consumption had slumped in 2020 due to the impact of lockdown restrictions imposed to curb the spread of deadly coronavirus.

Experts are hopeful that power consumption and demand would grow April onwards, due to further improvement in economic activities as well as rise in temperature.

In March 2022, power consumption stood at 128.47 billion units (BU), higher than the 120.63 BU in the same month of 2021, the data showed.

Electricity consumption in March 2020 stood at 98.95 BU.

However, the data showed that the peak power demand met, which is the highest supply in a day, rose to 209.01 gigawatt (GW) in March 2023.

The peak power supply stood at 199.43 GW in March 2022 and 185.89 GW in March 2021.

The peak power demand met stood at 170.16 GW in the pre-pandemic March 2020.

Experts are of the view that the power consumption and demand would log higher growth rates in coming months due to forecasts of higher temperature during this summer season compared to last year.

Peak power demand is expected to touch 229 GW during this summer season as per power ministry estimates.

