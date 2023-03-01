JUST IN
Business Standard

India's electricity consumption grows over 9% to 117.84 bn units in Feb

India's power consumption logged a year-on-year growth of over nine per cent to 117.84 billion units in February this year, according to government data

Topics
electricity | power supply

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Cash-strapped Pakistan cuts power to households on fuel shortage

India's power consumption logged a year-on-year growth of over nine per cent to 117.84 billion units in February this year, according to government data.

The robust growth of power consumption indicates sustained momentum of economic activities in February.

Experts had earlier said that power consumption and demand would register a substantial increase in March due to further improvement in economic activities as well as rise in temperature.

In February 2022, power consumption stood at 108.03 billion units (BU), higher than the 103.25 BU in the same month of 2021, the data showed.

Electricity consumption in February 2020 stood at 103.81 BU.

The peak power demand met, which is the highest supply in a day, rose to 209.66 gigawatt (GW) in February 2023.

The peak power supply stood at 193.58 GW in February 2022 and 187.97 GW in February 2021.

The peak power demand met was 176.38 GW in the pre-pandemic February 2020.

Experts are of the view that the power consumption and demand would log higher growth rates in coming months due to forecasts of higher temperature during this summer season compared to last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 13:52 IST

