JUST IN
India's electricity consumption grows 14% to 112.81 billion units in Nov
Rural distress harming MSMEs, pulling down manufacturing: Economists
Boosted by agriculture demand, petrol, diesel sales see double-digit growth
Jet fuel price slashed by 2.3% as international oil price softens
Structure of insurance laws to be altered with proposed amendments: Experts
Manufacturing PMI rises to 55.7 in Nov as factory activity hits 3-mth high
S&P Global lowers India's growth forecast; pegs it at 6% for 2023
India's jobless rate rises to three-month high of 8% in Nov: CMIE data
Q2 GDP numbers: Growth seen tapering in the July-September quarter
RBI authorises Tamilnad Mercantile Bank to undertake government business
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Rural distress harming MSMEs, pulling down manufacturing: Economists
Business Standard

India's electricity consumption grows 14% to 112.81 billion units in Nov

India's power consumption logged a double-digit growth of 13.6 per cent to 112.81 billion units in November 2022 compared to the year-ago period

Topics
power supply | electricity | Indian Economy

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Power, electricity

India's power consumption logged a double-digit growth of 13.6 per cent to 112.81 billion units in November 2022 compared to the year-ago period, according to the government data.

The robust growth of power consumption in the month mainly indicates an increase in economic activities as generally it remains subdued in November.

Experts say power consumption and demand will further increase in the coming months due to use of heating appliances, especially in the northern part of the country, and further improvement in economic activities on account of the beginning of the new rabi crop season.

Farmers use electricity to run tubewells for irrigation for new crops. In November last year, power consumption was 99.32 billion units (BU), higher than 96.88 BU in the same month of 2020, the data showed.

The peak power demand met, which is the highest supply in a day, last month rose to 186.89 gigawatt (GW). The peak power supply stood at 166.10 GW in November 2021 and 160.77 GW in November 2020.

The peak power demand met was 155.32 GW in November 2019, which was the pre-pandemic period.

Electricity consumption in November 2019 stood at 93.94 BU. Experts say the robust growth in power consumption in November indicates sustained recovery.

They also opine that power consumption as well as demand would see high growth in coming months in view of further improvement in industrial and commercial activities across the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on power supply

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 14:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.