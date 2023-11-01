AI, automation to create 4.7 mn tech jobs in India in five years: Report

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation wave is likely to create a need to reskill and upskill 16.2 million workers in India in the next five years, says a study released on Wednesday.



According to American software company ServiceNow, the rise of emerging technologies such as AI may create around 4.7 million new technology jobs in India. Job postings in India that require ServiceNow platform technical skills grew 39 per cent in the past year with Bengaluru seeing the highest demand for talent in any city, globally.

Tech talent deficit in India



By 2027, the country will need:

Application Developers (75,000)

Data Analysts (70,000)

Platform Owners (65,000)

Product Owners (65,000)

Implementation Engineers (55,000)

Sectors that may witness biggest disruption in terms of workforce primed for automation:

Manufacturing 23%

Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing 22%

Wholesale and Retail Trade 11.6%

Transportation and Storage 8%

Construction 7.8%

Top 5 tech jobs to add new people by 2027

Software application developers 75k (new jobs)

System software developers 72k

Data engineers 71k

Data analysts 70k

Data integration specialists 69k