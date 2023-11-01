close
Sensex (-0.44%)
63591.33 -283.60
Nifty (-0.47%)
18989.15 -90.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.33%)
5837.20 + 19.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.26%)
38775.10 -101.85
Nifty Bank (-0.34%)
42700.95 -145.00
Heatmap

PM Gati Shakti: 4 projects worth Rs 23,500 crore recommended for approval

These projects were assessed in the 58th Network Planning Group (NPG) meeting on October 17

rupee, loan, indian rupee

Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 9:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Four infrastructure projects of roads and railways worth Rs 23,500 crore have been recommended for approval under the PM Gati Shakti initiative.
These projects were assessed in the 58th Network Planning Group (NPG) meeting on October 17.
"Road and railway projects for multimodal connectivity with project cost of more than Rs 23,500 crore were discussed in the NPG," the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
The meeting was chaired by Special Secretary (Logistics), Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Sumita Dawra.
She requested the ministries to incorporate the area development planning approach in project planning and have the interactions with states, which should ensure identification of infrastructural gaps and promote integrated planning.
The inter-ministerial NPG meets every fortnight and appraises infra projects to ensure multi-modality, synchronisation of efforts, and comprehensive development in and around the project location.
The initiative was launched to develop an integrated infrastructure to reduce logistics costs. All logistics and connectivity infrastructure projects, entailing investments of over Rs 500 crore are routed through the NPG.
The NPG's approval is required before clearance of the project by the Public Investment Board (PIB) or Department of Expenditure under the finance ministry.
Maximum projects recommended by the group are related to roads, railways and urban development.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

British PM Sunak's ex-deputy Raab calls for UK to up its game on India ties

National Investment & Infrastructure Fund in talks to raise $244 mn

State power utilities should monetise unused optic fibre infra: Assocham

India emerges as AIIB's top market for funding infrastructure projects

Amazon Prime Day: Customers can avail of up to 55% off on Fire TV devices

India, Sri Lanka resume talks for economic & technology cooperation pact

Bengal recorded Rs 85,000 cr biz during this Durga Puja: CM Mamata

Mumbai govt identifies 6 technological measures to curb air pollution

Diversification of solar manufacturing must to achieve net-zero goal: Govt

Electoral bonds scheme aims to eradicate use of black money: Centre to SC

Topics : India Prime Minister infrastructure Investment

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 9:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveOnion Price TodayWistron DealGold-Silver Price TodayWindfall TaxAadhaar Data on SaleNZ vs SA Live ScoreSun Pharma Q2 Results

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram todayChhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next monthNo fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on dieselIndia braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon