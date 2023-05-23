close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Digital India Act's draft to be open for discussion by June 7: IT Minister

The government aims to achieve the goal of a digital economy to cross $1 trillion by 2025-26

BS Web Team
Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Photo: IANS Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 10:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The first draft of the upcoming Digital India Act (DIA) will be up for consultation by June 7, reported Moneycontrol quoting Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
“The DIA bill will be released in the first week of June and consultation on the draft will start on June 7,” Chandrasekhar said.

Amid the growing threat of AI-related misinformation, the bill is aimed to deal with misinformation and 'high-risk AI' to prevent user harm.
The DIA is expected to replace the Information Technology Act of 2000, taking into consideration the need to regulate and safeguard users in the expanding internet economy in India.

The first pre-drafting consultation took place in Bengaluru in March. Whereas, another consultation is expected in Delhi soon, ahead of the release of the draft bill in June.
According to the Government of India, it aims to achieve the goal of the digital economy to cross $1 trillion by 2025-26.

Also Read

Immediately fix incorrect map of India: Rajeev Chandrasekhar tells WhatsApp

Rajeev Chandrasekhar denies reports of mandatory lab testing of OS updates

Govt will send notice to WhatsApp over breach: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India shows tech can demolish have-have not divide: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

IT rule tweak likely if social media firms abuse power: Chandrasekhar

From Bangladesh to Sri Lanka, India's neighbours mired in economic crises

J-K seeing new era of development after suffering from terrorism: L-G

India can play key role in connectivity, economic cooperation: CICA

Special provisions for safeguarding children likely in Digital India Bill

Over 7,700 Kuki people flee to Mizoram from violence-hit Manipur for asylum


The government is also considering the rules and regulations being made globally to balance the growing digital economy to protect users and avoid monopolies by tech giants.
"All the regulators in the world want to regulate through the prism of user harm. Countries of the world must harmonise and cooperate because victims are in one jurisdiction and the perpetrators are in some other jurisdiction," said Chandrasekhar during his address.

He added, "The DIA will be increasingly harmonized with other global rules and regulations on this."
Talking about the European Union's imposition of a record fine of 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) on Meta on May 22, for violating Global Data Protection Regulations on cross-border data transfers, Chandrasekhar highlighted that the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022 has similar measures.

“That is in the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill. You will see when the Parliament passes it. We have the same kind of punitive measures there as well. The Digital Data Protection Bill is going to the Parliament in July,” he told Moneycontrol.

Topics : Rajeev Chandrasekhar Information Technology Act Digital India BS Web Reports

First Published: May 23 2023 | 10:07 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Irdai to hold open house for insurtech, fintech on 15th of every month

Irdai in talks with insurance firms hit by govt's mega PSB merger drive
1 min read

Withdrawal of Rs 2,000 to have favourable impact on deposits, says SBI

Rupee, economy, inr, India
3 min read
Premium

Flexi-staffing growth slows for second consecutive quarter on trot

jobs
2 min read

AAP to launch campaigns in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, MP with 'maha' rallies

AAP
3 min read

Reliance Retail hands over pink slips to 700 staff, many on watch list

Reliance Retail
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Zerodha's co-founder, Nikhil Kamath is backing on domestic consumption

Nikhil Kamath
2 min read

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Bharat Jodo Yatra
2 min read

UPSC result 2022 declared: Ishita Kishore tops, females take top four spots

upsc lateral entry,civil services
3 min read

'India a bright spot for global economy', says PM Modi during Sydney event

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read

'Prime Minister Modi is the boss', says Australian PM Anthony Albanese

PM Modi
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon