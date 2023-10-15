Quality of employment for women severely hit in the past 4 years: PLFS

The quality of employment continues to deteriorate for women as their share in wage work declined for the fourth consecutive year in the July 2022-June 2023 period, a Business Standard analysis of the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed.

At the national level, the share of women in regular wage work has declined sharply to 15.9 per cent in the 2022-23 period from 21.9 per cent in the pre-pandemic period of 2018-19.

Meanwhile, the 'usual status' measure of employment, which classifies a person according to the type of work they would have engaged in during a one-year reference period, showed an increase in self-employment among women to 65.3 per cent from 53.4 per cent in the same time period.

Regular wage or salaried work, where workers receive fixed wages at regular intervals, is generally considered a better form of employment than working as a casual worker or in self-employment, which consists of working as unpaid household help, primarily in agricultural fields or owning a small informal enterprise.

This assumes significance as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted the sharp increase in the participation of women in India's workforce in recent years and credited the impact of various schemes and campaigns that have been launched in the past years regarding women empowerment

While women's participation in the rural workforce has increased to 41.5 per cent in 2022-23 from 26.4 per cent in 2018-19, in urban areas it increased to 25.4 per cent from 20.4 per cent in the same period. The unemployment rate for rural women (1.8 per cent) even stood lower than that for rural men (2.7 per cent) in 2022-23.

Santosh Mehrotra, a visiting professor at the University of Bath, noted that despite popular belief, labour markets have yet to recover as wage employment remains significantly lower than pre-pandemic levels, leading to an increase in self-employment, particularly for women. He further added that more women are engaged in agriculture now than in the last five years.

The PLFS survey shows that the share of women engaged in agriculture has increased sharply to 64.3 per cent in the 2022-23 period from 55.3 per cent in the 2018-19 period.

"The increase registered in the female labour force is primarily a result of the distress induced in the household by the pandemic or a slowing economy. In a way, women are being forced to work to augment the household income, rather than fetching jobs based on their skills. The decline in wage employment even for males over the past few years and the corresponding increase in labour force participation show that more people are joining the labour markets and the economy isn't able to generate enough decent jobs for them. As a result, what happens is that once the household income stabilises, women tend to withdraw from the labour force altogether, which then leads to both loss of jobs and participation in the workforce for women," Mehrotra said.

Among states, women in Assam experienced the most significant decline in salaried work, dropping by a whopping 41 percentage points to 20.2 per cent in 2022-23 from 61.2 per cent in 2018-19, followed by Bihar (15.1 percentage points), Haryana (11.6 per cent), Jharkhand (10.3 per cent), and Uttarakhand (10.1 per cent).