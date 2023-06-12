close

Encounter between BSF, Naxals in Chhattisgarh; Naxalite woman killed

An encounter broke out between security forces and Naxals in the Kanker district of Chhattisgarh on Monday

An encounter broke out between security forces and Naxals in the Kanker district of Chhattisgarh on Monday. Police said the body of a uniformed unidentified woman Naxalite along with a .303 rifle was recovered from the site of the encounter.

IG Bastar Sundarraj P said that a joint operation was launched by District Reserve Guard (DRG) Kanker and 132 Battalion BSF troops in Amatola, Binagunda, Kalper areas, across Kotri river in Kanker district.

The senior police official said that there was an exchange of fire between Kanker DRG and Naxals near the Binagunda jungle area around 7 am on Monday and the body of a uniformed unidentified woman Naxalie with a .303 rifle was recovered from the spot.

He said security forces are carrying out search operations.

An encounter between Naxals and security personnel had taken place in a jungle of the Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh last week.

The joint operation against the Naxals was carried out by Central Reserve Police Force's jungle warfare unit CoBRA and Chhattisgarh Special Task Force.

Topics : BSF Chhattisgarh naxalites

