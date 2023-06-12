close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India a case study for nations to create digital public infrastructure: MoS

Chandrasekhar emphasised that it's important for governments to formally recognise that cybersecurity threats hamper innovation, trust in essential services and consumer confidence

IANS New Delhi
Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rajeev Chandrasekhar

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 1:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India which has created a significant and robust innovation ecosystem, like the unified payments interface (UPI) and Aadhaar to benefit millions of its people, will help other nations build and expand their digital infrastructure, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said on Monday.

Speaking at the Global Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) Summit in Pune, the minister said that UPI, which is one of the world's fastest growing fintech ecosystems, was essentially a government use case of seamlessly transferring subsidies to citizens.

"As the governments around the world implement DPIs, they will see the catalytic benefit of India's startup and innovation ecosystem in their local economies with partnerships. They should make India a case study on DPI," Chandrasekhar told the gathering.

On the first day of the summit, the Centre signed the memorandum of understandings (MoUs) with three countries on sharing India Stack -- the successful digital solutions implemented at population scale.

At the event, the government floated the concept of 'One Future Alliance' -- a voluntary initiative that aims to bring together all stakeholders to shape, architect and design the future of DPIs that can be used by all countries and all people.

Chandrasekhar emphasised that it's important for governments to formally recognise that cybersecurity threats hamper innovation, trust in essential services and consumer confidence.

Also Read

PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check

Pan-Aadhaar link online: What happens if cards are not linked by March 31?

Link PAN-Aadhaar to avoid restrictions on NPS A/C: Step-by-step guide here

PAN-Aadhaar Link: A step by step guide to link two cards before deadline

PAN-Aadhaar link: Last date to link these two cards extended to June 30

'Not consulted over CM's presence': Kuki members to boycott peace committee

'Discretion to choose HC, trial court to file anticipatory bail plea'

Why does Yogendra Yadav want his name dropped from NCERT textbooks?

Option for arbitration in agreement not binding on parties: HC observation

PM Modi to hold meeting to review situation related to Cyclone Biparjoy

"Cybersecurity in the digital economy is not a domestic issue but a global issue. There is certainly a global protocol that is required and this DPI partnership, this one future alliance would also be addressing issues of partnership on shaping the future of our approach towards cybersecurity," said the minister.

The DPI infrastructure is accelerating even further with the advent of technologies like artificial intelligence and language models.

"The move towards a global DPI framework is about addressing the fact that technology can and must be inclusive and it must empower even those who are not necessarily the developed and the advanced nations in the world," the minister emphasised.

Making progress on the 'G20 Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG)', MeitY is organising the summit in Pune from June 12-14.

The summit is expected to be attended by around 300 senior delegates, including 150 foreign delegates from 46 countries.

--IANS

na/prw

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Digital India Digital technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 1:31 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Cyclone Biparjoy: Pakistan begin evacuation of low-lying coastal areas

Cyclone Biparjoy
2 min read

World Day Against Child Labour 2023: Tracing its History, Importance, Theme

World Day Against Child Labour 2023
3 min read

'Corruption has become one major motive in Bengal': Suvendu Adhikari

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
3 min read

Most Popular

Ordinance sheer disrespect of Delhi people, says CM Kejriwal at AAP rally

Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

Quality check: India needs to restore faith in the 'world's pharmacy'

pharmaceutical sector, pharma sector, medicines, meds
4 min read

PM Modi to hold meeting to review situation related to Cyclone Biparjoy

PM Modi
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon