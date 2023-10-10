Ensure safety measures in firecracker factories: Palaniswami urges TN govt

The Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Edappadi Palaniswami on Tuesday requested the DMK-led government in the state to ensure proper implementation of safety measures in the firecracker manufacturing factories and shops.

Speaking on the recent incidents of explosions in Ariyalur and Hosur, Palaniswami said, "State government to increase the ex-gratia amount announced for the affected in the explosion incidents. Tamil Nadu government should ensure proper implementation of safety measures in the firecracker manufacturing factories and shops, especially."

The death toll in the explosion at a cracker manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur district has increased to 11, officials said on Tuesday. Twelve people injured in the accident are still undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the district.

Police said the owner and manager of the cracker manufacturing unit have been arrested, police said. A case has been registered, against them and an investigation has begun.

A massive fire broke out at around 10:20 pm on Monday after an explosion at the godown of the cracker unit situated in Vetriyur Viragalur village of the Ariyalur district. According to police, the explosion took place when workers were involved in manufacturing country crackers for local temple festivals.

Meanwhile, special attention motion was moved by MLAs of various parties in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday regarding the premature release of life convicts.

On this, Leader of Opposition, Edappadi Palaniswamy said, "In connection with the Coimbatore blast case, 36 Muslim convicts have been serving life sentences in jail for the last 25 years. I urge the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that these prisoners are released on humanitarian grounds."

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin in State Assembly on the motion moved by MLAs of various parties on the release of life-term convicts.

"Many MLAs have expressed their opinion on releasing life-term prisoners. I have to say that this government doesn't have a different opinion from them on this. 274 prisoners have been identified. In the first batch, we want to release 49 prisoners. We are awaiting the Governor's assent on this," CM said.

"What you were doing when you were in 10 years as the Ruling Government? Even you all supported CAA, and NRC Now you are speaking about Muslim prisoners," he added.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly session began on Monday. The House passed a resolution unanimously urging the Centre to direct the Karnataka Government to release water to Tamil Nadu as per the directions of the Cauvery Water Management Authority.

Moving the resolution on behalf of the government in the State Legislative Assembly, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said, "In order to protect the livelihood of the Cauvery delta farmers, who are the basis for Tamil Nadu Agriculture. This August House unanimously urges the union Government to direct the Karnataka Government to release water to Tamil Nadu as per the direction of the Cauvery Water Management Authority.