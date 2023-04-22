close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

AIADMK gets boost in Tiruchy after AMMK strongman M Sekar joins party

He had joined AMMK after his mentor and former minister, R. Vaithalingam, now with the OPS camp, had been sidelining him consistently

IANS Chennai
AIADMK

AIADMK (Photo: IANS)

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2023 | 10:51 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The AIADMK has received a big boost in Tiruchy district after the only town panchayat president of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam(AMMK) in Tamil Nadu M. Sekar switched over to the party.

Sekar was the town panchayath president of Orathanadu in Tiruchy district and a very strong presence among the public in the area. The AMMK has won the Orathanadu town panchayat seat winning nine of the 15 seats.

He had joined AMMK after his mentor and former minister, R. Vaithalingam, now with the OPS camp, had been sidelining him consistently.

The AMMK leader joined AIADMK on Friday after meeting Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), the AIADMK general secretary at the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai.

AMMK general secretary, TTV Dhinakaran told media persons that the party had already expelled Sekar from the party for anti-party activities.

However, sources in AMMK told IANS that losing a leader like Sekar in Tiruchi district will be a big loss to the party which was in the process of revamping itself by having discussions with O. Panneerselvam (OPS) and his group playing the Thevar community card which would have made a major difference to the political climate of South Tamil Nadu.

Also Read

Decide in 10 days on AIADMK bye-laws: Delhi High Court tells ECI

Madras HC allows AIADMK GS polls, directs not to declare the outcome

Performance high on BJP's agenda in Tamil Nadu for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

SC allows Palaniswami to continue as AIADMK interim general secretary

Hindi official language, no intention to impose it on whole country: Centre

There is no crisis in Manipur BJP, says CM; gives details of ministers

India committed to furthering sustainable development, says PM Modi

Youth wing president's reply to show-cause sent to AICC: Assam Cong chief

Gujarat AAP leader held in dummy candidates racket case; Oppn questions

India logs 12,193 fresh Covid-19 infections, active cases up to 67,556

--IANS

aal/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : AIADMK Politics

First Published: Apr 22 2023 | 10:51 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Some are pursuing politics of hate to try divide the country : Mamata

Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

AIADMK gets boost in Tiruchy after AMMK strongman M Sekar joins party

AIADMK
1 min read

Shivakumar's nomination papers for K'taka polls okay, over 3,000 in fray

D K Shivakumar
2 min read

Gujarat AAP leader held in dummy candidates racket case; Oppn questions

arrest
4 min read

LIVE: India logs 12,193 fresh Covid infections, active cases up to 67,556

Covid test
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

CBI asks Satya Pal Malik to answer queries related to insurance 'scam'

Satya Pal Malik
1 min read

With $100 bn in 2022, India biggest recipient of money from overseas

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Russian arms sales to India stall due to fears over sanctions from US

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

PM Narendra Modi reviews security situation in violence-hit Sudan

PM Modi
2 min read

Celebrating Sachin's avalanche of milestones as he turns 50 on April 24

Sachin Tendulkar
7 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon