AIADMK gets boost in Tiruchy after AMMK strongman M Sekar joins party

The AIADMK has received a big boost in Tiruchy district after the only town panchayat president of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam(AMMK) in Tamil Nadu M. Sekar switched over to the party.

Sekar was the town panchayath president of Orathanadu in Tiruchy district and a very strong presence among the public in the area. The AMMK has won the Orathanadu town panchayat seat winning nine of the 15 seats.

He had joined AMMK after his mentor and former minister, R. Vaithalingam, now with the OPS camp, had been sidelining him consistently.

The AMMK leader joined AIADMK on Friday after meeting Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), the AIADMK general secretary at the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai.

AMMK general secretary, TTV Dhinakaran told media persons that the party had already expelled Sekar from the party for anti-party activities.

However, sources in AMMK told IANS that losing a leader like Sekar in Tiruchi district will be a big loss to the party which was in the process of revamping itself by having discussions with O. Panneerselvam (OPS) and his group playing the Thevar community card which would have made a major difference to the political climate of South Tamil Nadu.

--IANS

aal/shb/