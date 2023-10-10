Central team visits North Sikkim to assess damage caused by flash floods

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team led by Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Anant Kishore Saran on Tuesday left for North Sikkim by helicopter to assess the damage caused by the flash floods in the area, an official said.

The central team members - Director, Ministry of Power, RK Meena, executive engineer Ministry of Jal Shakti Sashwat Rai and director SSDMA, Prabhakar Rai - flew by helicopter from Burtuk airport for North Sikkim, he said.

Mangan district in north Sikkim is the worst flood-affected district with over 30,000 people affected by the flash flood.

Members of the central team on Monday visited the affected areas in Gangtok, Pakyong district. Among the areas they visited were IBM, Rangpo, ATTC-Bardang, Golitar, Singtam, Dikchu and Phidang where they assessed the damage caused to buildings, power lines, roads and bridges.

The central team visited a relief camp on Monday in Majigaon and made certain recommendations for the maintenance of proper sanitation at rescue centres besides suggesting counselling of the inmates to boost their morale.

On the financial assistance, they said that priority will be given to immediate and short-term requirements of the state, and assured that release of funds will be expedited so that normalcy can be restored at the earliest.

Also Read Sikkim flash flood: Death toll rises to 21, over 100 missing | Details here 14 dead, 102 missing in Sikkim flash flood, 3,000 tourists stranded: Govt Does your regular car insurance cover flood and water damage? Sikkim flash flood: 3 NDRF teams deployed, 23 army personnel missing 3,000 tourists stuck as flash floods hit Sikkim's Pegong, NH10 blocked Assam to build 1,000-km high-speed economic corridor costing Rs 3,000 cr Everything cannot be entertained to make SC dysfunctional: CJI Chandrachud Govt pushing poor to send children to private schools: Karnataka HC Instances of security breaches at college fests shows lax approach: HC India to build 509 composite border outposts on frontiers with Pak, B'desh

The team also held a meeting with Sikkim Chief Secretary VB Pathak on Monday.

The flash flood which ravaged Sikkim claimed at least 70 lives, while search for 80 people who are still missing is underway, officials said.