Assam to build 1,000-km high-speed economic corridor costing Rs 3,000 cr

The state cabinet also approved the construction of a Judicial Guest House in Kaziranga

Himanta Biswa Sarma

The state cabinet also approved to hold cabinet meetings in district headquarters in November in Tinsukia in November, North Lakhimpur in December, and Nagaon in January.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 2:41 PM IST
The Assam government in its weekly cabinet meeting approved the construction of a 1000-km "High-Speed Economic Corridor" road project with a cost of Rs 3,000 crore.
Announcing the decisions taken in the cabinet meeting held Monday chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said that this proposed high-speed economic corridor will come under the 'Asom Mala' project.
The state cabinet also approved the construction of a Judicial Guest House in Kaziranga.
"7 Bigha, 2 Katha, 10 Lessa of land at Halowagaon revenue village under Kaziranga Mouza of Bokakhat revenue circle to be allotted for construction of Judicial Guest House in Kaziranga. The proposed Guest House will boost the tourism sector and provide top-class hospitality to state guests and guests of Gauhati High Court in Kaziranga National Park," Jayanta Malla Baruah said.
The state cabinet also approved to completion of construction of a new office building under the Commissioner of Taxes with an additional estimate of Rs 11.91 crore for additional works approved. Re-validation of the administrative approval has been issued for Rs 100.61 crore up to March 31, 2024.
The state cabinet also approved funds for Sipajhar Municipal Board, Eco Sensitive Zone of Bherjan-Borajan- Padumoni Wildlife Sanctuary. Further, the Assam government will raise a loan of up to Rs 950.43 crore from NABARD, which would be used to expedite the upgradation of 90 rural roads and 4 rural bridges under PWD (Roads).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Assam economic corridors Kaziranga

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 2:41 PM IST

