Ex-JD(U) president RCP Singh joins BJP, attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Former Janata Dal (United) president R C P Singh joined the BJP here on Thursday in the presence of Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar speaks to media persons after a meeting with senior leaders, in Patna, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (PTI Photo

2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 2:20 PM IST
Former Janata Dal (United) president R C P Singh joined the BJP here on Thursday in the presence of Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, once his mentor, of compromising with crime and corruption in his pursuit of "kursi" (chair).

Once a close confidant of Nitish Kumar, Singh had a fallout with him last year as he was seen by his party to be veering closer to the BJP as the differences between the two parties grew leading to the subsequent severance in their ties.

Joining the BJP, he took a swipe at his former mentor, saying Kumar had compromised with his stand against crime and corruption in his love for the chair. He will be left with nothing in Bihar, Singh said and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his work for the poor and overall leadership of the country.

In his strong remarks against the Bihar chief minister, Singh mocked him as "palti maar" (someone who keeps taking a U-turn) and said he was and will remain "PM (palti maar)".

Singh said if no work is happening in the country, then how did India become the fifth largest economy in the world.

The former Cabinet minister, who had to resign from the Modi government after the JD(U) did not nominate him to Rajya Sabha for a fresh term last year, took potshots at Kumar for his efforts to forge unity among the opposition ranks.

Kumar was given the mandate of Bihar's development but he has been travelling from one state to another, Singh said.

Pradhan lauded Singh, claiming that he played a key role in strengthening the JD(U) in the state and enjoys credibility among the extremely backward sections of society.

A bureaucrat, Singh served under Kumar when he was a Union minister and was brought into politics by the JD(U) leader. He was nominated to Rajya Sabha twice and was for long the most powerful leader in the party after Nitish Kumar before their fallout.

He also comes from the Kurmi caste like Kumar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nitish Kumar JDU

First Published: May 11 2023 | 3:04 PM IST

