Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi to meet Sharad Pawar, Uddhav in Mumbai on May 11

Bihar Chief Minister, and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav will meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray during their Mumbai visit

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav

2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 10:32 PM IST
Bihar Chief Minister, and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav will meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray during their Mumbai visit on Thursday, a JD (U) MLC said.

The duo will visit Thackeray's residence and later meet Pawar at his home.

The Janata Dal (United) supreme leader has been meeting Opposition leaders to strengthen the bloc against BJP ahead of the 2024 polls. He met his Odisha couterpart Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday in Bhubaneswar.

Kumar and Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Yadav will have lunch at Matoshree, the private residence of Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra, said JD (U) MLC Kapil Patil.

They will meet Pawar at his south Mumbai residence 'Silver Oak' in the evening, he added.

Kumar had caught the national imagination with his pitch for a united opposition which, he believes, can take on and defeat the BJP in next year's Lok Sabha polls.

The JD(U) supreme leader, who had stunned the BJP last year when he snapped ties and stripped it of power, is coming to Mumbai at a time when the western state is witnessing political turbulence.

Pawar on Monday said he and Kumar will meet when the latter visits Mumbai on May 11.

"Our outlook is that an alternative (to the BJP government) is needed in the country. Those who wish to contribute to it, be it Nitish or Mamata (West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress leader), in my view we all need to work together for the same, the NCP chief had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nitish Kumar Tejashwi Yadav Sharad Pawar Uddhav Thackeray Mumbai

First Published: May 10 2023 | 11:46 PM IST

