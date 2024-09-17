Excise case: Delhi court dismisses Kejriwal's pleas against summons

A Delhi court on Tuesday dismissed AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's two petitions challenging the summons issued to him on complaints filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Rakesh Syal dismissed the revision petition filed by Kejriwal, saying there was sufficient ground to proceed against him.

Kejriwal had moved the sessions court against an order passed by a magisterial court directing him to appear before it on the ED's complaint.

The outgoing Delhi chief minister had challenged the summons issued by the magisterial court after taking cognisance of two complaints filed by the ED over avoidance of summons issued to him.