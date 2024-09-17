PM releases 1st installment of Rs 2,044 cr to 511K PMAY-G beneficiaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday virtually released the first instalment of Rs 2,044 crore to 511,000 beneficiaries in Chhattisgarh for the construction of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G).



The PM attended the programme titled 'Mor Awas - Mor Adhikar' (My house, my right) held at Indoor Stadium in Budha Talab area in Raipur meant to disburse the amount under the housing scheme via video link from Bhubaneswar. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, assembly speaker Raman Singh, Deputy CM Vijay Sharma, other state ministers, MLAs and officials were present at the event here.



The PM transferred the first instalment of Rs 2,044 crore directly into the bank accounts of 511,000 beneficiaries under the PMAY-G in the state to build their own houses, an official said.



On the occasion, PM Modi asserted that bringing prosperity to the lives of the poor and weaker sections of society was his government's goal, a statement issued by the government said. In the last 10 years, his government has achieved tremendous success in achieving this goal, he added. In his address, CM Sai said, his government has been working with commitment to implement the housing scheme and any negligence in its execution will not be tolerated.



"Today is the day of double happiness for the people of Chhattisgarh as it is the birthday of the PM, while the dream of houses for lakhs of people is going to be realised. We express our heartfelt gratitude to the PM. We have welcomed the beneficiaries by washing their feet at the function," the CM said. "Modi is the 'Vishwakarma' of modern India. Today is his birthday. The day when Vishwakarma ji was born, Modi also took birth. I extend my wishes to him and pray for his good health so that he continues to serve 1.4 bn Indians," he said. In Hindu mythology, Vishwakarma is the god of creation, architecture and craftsmen.

"'Roti, kapda and makaan' (food, clothing and shelter) are the most basic needs of a common man, but even after several decades of Independence, crores of citizens of the country do not have their own house. The dream of a house for homeless families is being fulfilled through the PMAY," he said.



The state government has been working with full commitment towards the implementation of the scheme. Any kind of negligence and irregularity will not be tolerated in its execution. If any complaint of irregularity surfaces in the PMAY, action will be taken directly against the concerned district Collector, he added. Sai further said 32 lakh houses have been sanctioned in the entire country (recently) under the PMAY, out of which about 30 per cent have been allocated to Chhattisgarh, which is a "big achievement" for the state. After being appointed as the CM, the first thing the cabinet did was to sanction 18 lakh houses under the PMAY in the state.



On Tuesday, the PM transferred the first instalment to construct houses to 511,000 beneficiaries, he said. Briefing about the progress of the scheme, Deputy CM Sharma said, since the (BJP) government was formed, around 25,000 new houses are being built every month in the state. Around 1.96 lakh houses have been built so far (in the last 8 months). Besides, 24,000 houses are also being built under the PM JANMAN scheme, he said. Early this month, the Centre has sanctioned 8,46,931 houses under the PMAY in the state, while 47,000 are being built under the Chief Minister Housing Scheme, Sharma added.