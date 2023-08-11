Confirmation

Excise Commissioner empowered to declare dry days in Delhi, says official

Rule 52 of the Excise Rules 2010 deals with declaration of dry days and conditions applicable to it

People buy liquor at a shop in Gurugram (Photo: PTI)

People buy liquor at a shop (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 9:51 PM IST
A notification issued by the Finance department of Delhi government has empowered the Excise Commissioner to declare dry days for closure of liquor outlets in the city, officials said on Friday.
The proposal of the Excise department on the declaration of dry days was earlier sent for approval of the chief minister, they said.
No immediate reaction was available from the AAP government on the notification.
Last month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved a proposal of the Excise department for declaring Muharram, July 29, Independence Day, August 15, Janmashtami, September 7, and Eid-e-Milad on September 28, as dry days.
However, the notification issued by the Finance department on July 28 stated that the Excise Commissioner with prior concurrence of the principal secretary (finance) can exercise the power of the government for the purpose.
"In exercise of powers conferred by sub-section (1) of Section 8 of Delhi Excise Act, 2009 (10 of 2010), the Hon'ble Lt. Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi hereby directs that the power of "Government" under Rule 52 of Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, may be exercised by Commissioner (Excise) with prior concurrence of Pr. Secretary (Finance), GNCTD," read the notification.

Rule 52 of the Excise Rules 2010 deals with declaration of dry days and conditions applicable to it.
"No licensee shall sell liquor on the days, which are notified as dry days by the Excise Commissioner, with the previous approval of the Government from time to time," says Rule 52 (1). It excludes hotels, bars, clubs and such other excise licensees.
However, all the establishments selling or serving liquor from their licensed premises are prevented from doing so on Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti.
The Excise department comes out with a list of dry days on a quarterly basis.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Excise Duty liquor shop Liquor Liquor sale Delhi

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 9:51 PM IST

