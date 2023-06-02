close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Aurobindo Pharma's P Sarath Reddy becomes approver in Delhi liquor case

ED said that Reddy will voluntarily disclose all the irregularities in making as well as implementing the liquor policy in Delhi

BS Web Team New Delhi
Sarath Chandra Reddy, Aurobindo Pharma

Photo: Aurobindo.com

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 10:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

P Sarath Reddy, director of Aurobindo Pharma, has turned approver in the Delhi excise case after a Rouse Avenue court on Thursday accepted the Enforcement Directorate's plea to pardon him, a report by The Hindu Businessline said. ED said that Reddy will voluntarily disclose all the irregularities in making and implementing the liquor policy in Delhi.
According to ED, Reddy was a part of the "South Group" that had allegedly paid Rs 100 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which was used to fund its Goa elections. He was arrested in November last year and granted bail by the Delhi High Court last month.

The ED is investigating alleged irregularities in implementing the now-scrapped liquor policy of the Delhi government. The money laundering case stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR.
According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours were extended to licence holders. The Delhi government implemented the policy on November 17, 2021, but scrapped it at the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.

Delhi's former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has also been arrested in the case.
On Thursday, Delhi HC asked Sisodia to explain why the state government chose to withdraw the policy when it was claimed to be "so good". Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma, while hearing the bail application of co-accused Vijay Nair in a money laundering case arising from the alleged scam, asked the counsel for the AAP leader to "get a definite reply" to his query.

Also Read

Manish Sisodia to be produced in court today: All you need to know

Tipplers beware! These liquor brands may soon go off the shelves in Delhi

Decoding Delhi's alleged 'liquor scam' that led to Manish Sisodia's arrest

How Manish Sisodia's arrest poses a challenge to AAP's Delhi govt, Kejriwal

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

Japanese ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki rides Mumbai local, explores markets

Terrorist killed in encounter with forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Nepal PM to arrive in MP for 2-day visit; to visit Mahakaleshwar temple

Latest LIVE: US Senate passes debt ceiling bill to avert first-ever default

Gambia hires US law firm for action on toxic Indian cough syrup: Report


"If the policy is so good, why did you withdraw it? Get a definitive reply for this," said the judge, who was informed that Sisodia, currently lodged in Tihar jail, has once again filed applications for his interim release.
Topics : Excise Duty Manish Sisodia Aurobindo Pharma BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 10:00 AM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon