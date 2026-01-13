Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 07:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / No advance payment under 'Ladki Bahin' scheme after SEC stand: Fadnavis

No advance payment under 'Ladki Bahin' scheme after SEC stand: Fadnavis

The SEC on Monday barred the government from releasing the January instalment under the scheme (₹1,500) in advance, citing the enforcement of the model code of conduct for the January 15 elections

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 7:46 PM IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said his government will not release the January instalment under the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' for eligible women in advance in compliance with a directive from the State Election Commission (SEC).

Practice so far has been to give an advance instalment during major festivals to poorer women under the Ladki Bahin Yojana, but monthly stipend under the scheme (₹1,500) will now be credited in their accounts after January 16, the day when votes polled in 29 civic corporations are counted, he told reporte ₹in Pune.

The SEC on Monday barred the government from releasing the January instalment under the scheme (₹1,500) in advance, citing the enforcement of the model code of conduct for the January 15 elections to 29 municipal corporations in the state.

 

The SEC's clarification came after it received several complaints following media reports claiming that beneficiaries of the scheme would receive ₹3,000 - covering the December and January instalments - in their bank accounts before January 14 as a Makar Sankranti gift.

Asked about the SEC decision on the dole, Fadnavis said "We are releasing regular instalments. Our practice has been to give an advance instalment during major festivals. Since the commission has directed not to release the advance instalment, it will not be released. We will do so after January 16."  The Ladki Bahin Yojana is a flagship welfare scheme of the state government under which eligible women get a monthly assistance of ₹1,500. The scheme is widely credited with helping the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secure a spectacular victory in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly polls.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra National News

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 7:44 PM IST

