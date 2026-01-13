Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 05:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Andhra skill scam: CID gives clean chit to CM Naidu, court accepts report

Andhra skill scam: CID gives clean chit to CM Naidu, court accepts report

Naidu had spent more than 50 days in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison before the Andhra Pradesh High Court granted him bail on October 31, 2023

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

In a relief to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, a local court in Vijayawada has closed a case filed against him over his alleged involvement in the misappropriation of funds from the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation, which, according to the case, caused a loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.

Naidu had spent more than 50 days in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison before the Andhra Pradesh High Court granted him bail on October 31, 2023.

Andhra Pradesh Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas said the investigating agency found no involvement of the Chief Minister and accordingly filed a memo in the court, which was accepted by the judicial officer.

 

"After completing the investigation, the agency filed a closure report stating that there was no substance in the case regarding Naidu's role. The court accepted it on Monday," Srinivas told PTI.

Naidu was arrested in the case on September 9, 2023, when YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy was the chief minister.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh government

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

