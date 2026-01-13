Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 02:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Govt dismisses claims of suspending trade with Afghanistan amid Iran unrest

Govt dismisses claims of suspending trade with Afghanistan amid Iran unrest

It said that a fabricated letter is being circulated by Pakistani propaganda accounts on the matter

india afghanistan flag

In 2024-25, India's exports to Afghanistan stood at $318.91 million, while imports were aggregated at $689.81 million.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 2:01 PM IST

The government on Tuesday dismissed claims by some Pakistani social media accounts that India has suspended trade operations with Afghanistan due to unrest in Iran, saying the reports were completely false.

It said that a fabricated letter is being circulated by Pakistani propaganda accounts on the matter.

Iran is witnessing widespread nationwide protests.

"A fabricated letter is being circulated by #Pakistani propaganda accounts, falsely claiming that India has temporarily suspended trade operations with #Afghanistan due to escalating unrest in #Iran," PIB Fact Check said in a social media post.

In 2024-25, India's exports to Afghanistan stood at $318.91 million, while imports were aggregated at $689.81 million.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 2:01 PM IST

