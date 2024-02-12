Farmers' protest: Section 144 imposed in Delhi, large gatherings banned

Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest: Large gatherings have been banned in Delhi for a month ahead of a planned mega protest by farmers starting Tuesday (February 13). Over 200 farmers' unions are set to converge on the national capital in the coming days with a variety of demands, including the passage of legislation ensuring a minimum support price , or MSP, for their crops.

The order issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora also prohibits the entry of tractors into Delhi, as well as the carrying of guns, flammable substances, and makeshift weapons like bricks and stones. The collection of petrol cans or soda bottles is also banned.

Delhi: Section 144 has been imposed in the entire Delhi in view of the farmers' call for March to Delhi on 13th February: Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora pic.twitter.com/ok59SfyjpU February 12, 2024

Anyone found violating these orders will be arrested on sight, the police have warned.

Why are farmers protesting?

Farmers are demanding a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP), one of the conditions they had set when they agreed to withdraw their agitation against the now-repealed farm laws in 2021.