Karnataka Bandh: Schools closed, flights cancelled, Section 144 imposed

Various farmer organisations in Karnataka have called for a "Karnataka Bandh" in response to the ongoing Cauvery water dispute . Consequently, all schools and colleges in Mandya and Bengaluru will remain closed for the remainder of the week, including Saturday. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed in Mandya, prohibiting gatherings of more than five people. Additionally 44 flights (take off and landing) in Bengaluru have been cancelled in light of the state-wide bandh.

The bandh will be in effect throughout the state for 12 hours, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. It has been called by a pro-Kannada group known as Kannada Okkuta, as well as by farmers protesting the release of Cauvery water to the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu.

Additional security measures have been taken by the Karnataka Police, who have deployed extra forces to ensure law and order during this period.

All educational institutions, private cab services, shopping malls, and cinemas will likely be closed. However, public transport services, banks, and emergency services like ambulances and medical stores will continue to operate.

The bandh has garnered support from opposition parties, including the BJP and JD(S), and other sectors such as hotels, autorickshaws, and hail riders associations in Karnataka.

This development comes two days after Bengaluru experienced a partial shutdown on Tuesday due to protests. For safety reasons, Bengaluru Urban District Collector KA Dayanand declared a public holiday for all schools and colleges in the city. Section 144 was also imposed at that time. Moreover, protests were permitted only in designated areas like Freedom Park. Over 175 organisations from across the state expressed their solidarity with the farmers and their cause.





Also Read: Bandh over Cauvery row disrupts normal life in Bengaluru and parts of state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured that the state government would not impede any peaceful protests, underlining the government's commitment to upholding democratic values.

A few activists from Karnataka Rakshana Vedike staged a protest on Thursday in Mandya against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. The group had reportedly been agitating for the past 15 days, alleging that the state government had shown leniency towards Tamil Nadu and had not been pursuing the matter adequately.

What is the Cauvery Water Issue?

The Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) ordered the release of 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu, leading to massive protests in Karnataka. Various groups, including the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike have carried out demonstrations. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his disappointment with the CWRC's decision and announced plans to challenge the order in the Supreme Court. The Cauvery water dispute has a long history of contention between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, involving significant concerns over irrigation and drinking water supply.

(With agency inputs)