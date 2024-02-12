Sensex (    %)
                        
Jharkhand High Court to hear Hemant Soren's plea against ED on Feb 27

The high court had on February 5 asked the ED to file its reply on Soren's petition

Hemant Soren

Ex-chief minister Hemant Soren | PTI

Press Trust of India Ranchi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 12:05 PM IST

The Jharkhand High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on a petition filed by arrested ex-chief minister Hemant Soren against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till February 27.
The court will again hear the plea on that day.
It asked the federal agency to file a consolidated affidavit.
The high court had on February 5 asked the ED to file its reply on Soren's petition.
Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud.
The JMM leader was on February 2 remanded to ED custody by a special PMLA (the Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court in Ranchi for five days.
The court had on February 7 extended the ED remand of the former chief minister by five days.

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

