Business Standard
Home / India News / Farmers resume 'Delhi Chalo' march, security tightened at Shambu border

Farmers resume 'Delhi Chalo' march, security tightened at Shambu border

SKMU's Ayyakannu mentioned that recommendations of MS Swaminathan report for farmers' welfare were not considered during Congress regime, and the same issue persists under BJP government

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

Farmers Protest (File Photo: PTI)

ANI
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2024 | 9:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The farmer protest group have announced the resumption of 'Delhi Chalo' march on Sunday. Due to security concerns, Delhi police have set up barricades and installed nails at the Shambhu Border.

Speaking to ANI, farmer representative Sarwan Singh Pandher denounced the "brutality" farmers experienced at the Shambhu border while asserting that no laws had been broken.

"Why are farmers being treated with brutality?... Taking cognisance of the whole situation, tomorrow at noon, a group of 101 will depart for Delhi. Our hunger strike has entered its 12th day... Our group will go peacefully and ensure no regulations are violated," he said.

 

He further stated that the protests by Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Samyukta Kisan Morcha have reached their 300th day, yet the central government remains unyielding.

"The protest of Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) have entered the 300th day. But the central government is still adamant...Another big announcement we made was that we will oppose the entry of BJP leaders in Punjab. We are not sure but we have heard that Saini (Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini) and Gadkari (Union Minister Nitin Gadkari) are going to Amritsar. We call out the farmers of Punjab to oppose their entry into the state.," he said.

Meanwhile, Samyukta Kisan Morcha SKM (U) United Farmers Front member from Tamil Nadu, Ayyakannu, also expressed frustration that despite thousands of farmers protesting in Delhi last year for minimum support price (MSP) and loan rights, the central government has yet to take action.

More From This Section

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Delhi's air quality remains in 'Poor' category: Is worst over for capital?

Cheetah, cubs

Five cubs born under Vantara's cheetah conservation program in Jamnagar

Amit Shah, Amit

Home minister Shah to address BSF's 60th Foundation Day parade in Jodhpur

Sarbananda Sonowal, Sarbananda, Sonowal

Hindi has potential to unite country: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Upcoming rail lines will enhance connectivity to Simlipal reserve: Vaishnaw

"Last year, thousands of farmers protested in Delhi, demanding a minimum support price and the right to loans. In response, the Supreme Court appointed a committee to address these issues. The committee submitted its report to the Supreme Court on November 22, 2024. However, the central government has yet to take any action based on the report. The committee's findings included recommendations regarding the minimum support price, the right to loans, access to free electricity, and the establishment of designated shops for selling agricultural products. So far, no steps have been taken to implement these suggestions," he said.

He further said, that MSP is important and crucial for farmers.

"Minimum Support Price (MSP) is crucial for farmers. In 1970, the price of sugarcane was 90 rupees per ton, which was also the salary of a teacher at that time. Today, teachers earn around 1,20,000 rupees, whereas we are receiving only 310 rupees per ton. In 1970, the price for 60 kilos of paddy and wheat was just 40 rupees. Back then, a state bank manager earned 154 rupees; now, the salary for that position is approximately 1,50,000 rupees, while we are only getting 1,260 rupees," he said.

He also mentioned that the recommendations of the MS Swaminathan report for farmers' welfare were not considered during the Congress regime, and the same issue persists under the BJP government.

"MS Swaminathan submitted a report to the government during the Congress period, recommending that farmers receive a price that is 50% above the cost of production. However, the central government, under Congress, has failed to implement this recommendation," he said.

"Farmers across India are protesting against the Congress party, and we support the BJP, believing they would provide for us. However, for the past ten years, they have not given us anything. This is why farmers are currently protesting in Delhi. We, the farmers from Tamil Nadu, will also travel to Delhi and continue our fight until the end. On the 16th, we have organized a protest in Tamil Nadu, which will take place in front of the railway stations. After that, we will head to Delhi to protest there as well, focusing on issues such as Minimum Support Price (MSP) and other important demands," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

LIVE news: Farmers to resume 'Dilli Chalo' march today, security tightened near Shambhu border

Farmer Protest, Farmer March, Delhi Chalo

Farmers march to Delhi today: What are their demands and routes to avoid

Supreme Court, SC

Lakhimpur Kheri: SC asks Ashish Mishra to reply to 'threat' allegations

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

Farmers to march towards Delhi on Dec 6 for legal guarantee of MSP

This has led to incidents of stubble burning, as the farmers burn the paddy residue to sow wheat. Unlike previous years, the number of stubble burning incidents has reduced considerably this year. From the onset of the stubble burning season (widely

Haryana stubble burning persists, farm leader cites farmers' compulsion

Topics : farmers' protest Indian Farmers farmers in India minimum support price MSP of crops Modi govt Ministry Of Agriculture

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2024 | 9:22 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Stocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon