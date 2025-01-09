Business Standard

INDIA bloc not just for polls: Farooq Abdullah after son's jibe at AAP-Cong

Abdullah said that his party seeks collaboration with the central government to resolve Jammu and Kashmir's challenges rather than engaging in confrontations

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) President Farooq Abdullah (Photo: PTI)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Veteran leader and president of the National Conference Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday emphasised that the INDIA bloc is not merely a political alliance for electoral gains but about strengthening the nation and eliminating hatred. “The alliance is permanent — it is for every day and every moment and not limited to only elections,” Abdullah said, addressing concerns about internal differences within the bloc. 
 

‘Want to work with New Delhi’

Speaking to reporters, Abdullah said his party seeks collaboration with the central government to resolve Jammu and Kashmir’s challenges rather than engaging in confrontations. “We don’t want to fight New Delhi. We want to work together to resolve the state's problems,” he said.
 
 
Abdullah highlighted unemployment as a critical issue in Jammu and Kashmir, calling for immediate action to improve healthcare and education facilities. “Our hospitals and schools need doctors, paramedics, and teachers. Instead, unnecessary battles are being fought,” he said.

Farooq on allegation against Omar

The NC chief reaffirmed his party’s independence from the BJP, stating, “We are not with the BJP, nor do we have any connection with them.” Responding to allegations about his son, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, being influenced by New Delhi, he said, “Omar Abdullah is elected the chief minister by the people. He does not act on anyone’s instructions. He acts on his own decisions. Those who are under this misunderstanding should come out of it.”
 
Farooq Abdullah also expressed grief over the Tirupati temple stampede that claimed six lives and urged authorities to prioritize safety at religious sites. "With the Maha Kumbh approaching, adequate measures must be taken to prevent mismanagement. Millions visit the Ganga, and proper arrangements are crucial," he emphasized.
 

Demand for return to statehood

Reiterating the demand for Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, Abdullah said restoring it would stabilise governance. “The dual power structure creates instability. Full statehood is the solution,” he stressed.
 
Abdullah clarified his party’s position on a recent controversy involving a new member under investigation. “We announced that until he is cleared of all charges, he will not be admitted into the party,” he stated.

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

