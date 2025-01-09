Business Standard

Rashtrapati Bhavan closed for visitors from Jan 21-29 for R-Day parade

Rashtrapati Bhavan closed for visitors from Jan 21-29 for R-Day parade

The change of guard Ceremony will also not take place on January 11, 18 and 25 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan

Rashtrapati Bhavan (File Image: Pexels)

Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

The Rashtrapati Bhavan (Circuit-1) will remain closed for the general public from January 21 to 29 due to the upcoming Republic Day Parade and Beating Retreat ceremony, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

Circuit 1 takes the visitors on a tour of the main building of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, showing them the forecourt and premier rooms of the Bhavan and long drawing room among others.

The change of guard Ceremony will also not take place on January 11, 18 and 25 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan due to rehearsal for the Republic Day parade, said the statement issued by the president's office.

 

The change of guard ceremony, held in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, is a military tradition. It is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards to take charge.

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

