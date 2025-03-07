Friday, March 07, 2025 | 10:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Feb records 2.25 bn Aadhaar authentications, 430 mn e-KYC transactions

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 10:00 PM IST

Aadhaar continues to drive India's digital transformation with almost 225 crore authentication transactions and 43 crore e-KYC transactions carried out in February 2025 alone, an official release said on Friday.
 
The increasing adoption of Aadhaar-based verification underlines its growing role in banking, finance, and other sectors, making processes more seamless, secure, and efficient. 
The total number of eKYC transactions (42.89 crore) carried out during February 2025 is almost 14 per cent more than the levels seen during the same period last year. 
"Aadhaar e-KYC service continues to play an important role for banking and non-banking financial services by providing transparent and improved customer experience, and helping in ease of doing business," the release said. 
 
By the end of February 2025, the total number of Aadhaar authentication transactions crossed 14,555 crore, while total e-KYC transactions have gone beyond 2,311 crore. 

According to the release, Aadhaar face authentication transactions continue to get good traction. In February, 12.54 crore Aadhaar face authentication transactions were carried out. This is a monthly all-time high, since this authentication modality was first introduced in October 2021. 
"At least 97 entities have so far on-boarded to use face authentication. Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd, PhonePe, Karur Vysya Bank and J&K Bank were the new entrants who have on-boarded to use face authentication," it noted. 
Cumulatively, face authentication transaction numbers have crossed 115 crore, since it was first rolled out, and of the total numbers, nearly 87 crore such transactions were carried out this financial year, alone.

Topics : Aadhaar KYC

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 10:00 PM IST

