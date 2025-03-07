Friday, March 07, 2025 | 08:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Foreign secretary Misri holds talks with Russian counterpart in Moscow

Foreign secretary Misri holds talks with Russian counterpart in Moscow

The issue of discharge of the remaining Indian nationals serving in the Russian military may also figure in the talks

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 8:54 PM IST

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Friday held talks with his Russian counterpart, Andrey Rudenko, focusing on various aspects of bilateral cooperation.

It is understood that the conflict in Ukraine also figured in the talks.

The foreign secretary is likely to meet a number of other senior Russian leaders.

"Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri held Foreign Office Consultations with his Russian counterpart, Deputy Foreign Minister Mr. Andrey Rudenko in Moscow," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

The foreign secretary's visit is taking place amid a renewed focus on the Ukraine conflict after US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traded verbal blows at the Oval Office in the White House on Friday last that drew global attention.

 

Europe has come out in strong support of Zelenskyy following the unprecedented scenes that unfolded in the Oval Office.

The issue of discharge of the remaining Indian nationals serving in the Russian military may also figure in the talks.

In January, India said 12 Indian nationals have been killed while serving in the Russian military and another 16 have been listed by Russia as missing.

Misri is in Moscow amid apprehensions in New Delhi over the possible implications of the new western sanctions against Moscow, especially on India's energy ties with Russia.

The foreign secretary's trip to Russia is taking place nearly three months after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Russia Ministry of External Affairs

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 8:54 PM IST

