Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Find solutions to address drain overflow issue in central Delhi: Atishi

Atishi inspected the drain along with senior officials on Monday

Atishi marlena, Atishi

Atishi inspected the drain along with senior officials on Monday.. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 1:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi minister Atishi on Monday directed officials to find solutions for addressing the overflow of a drain, which runs through central Delhi, during heavy rainfall.
The drain overflowed following a record-breaking rainfall of 228 mm on June 28, causing waterlogging in nearby areas.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Atishi inspected the drain along with senior officials on Monday.
"The water of central Delhi goes to Yamuna from drain No 12 near ITO. When Delhi received 228 mm of rainfall on June 28, the drain overflowed and caused waterlogging in the surrounding areas," the senior AAP leader said in a post in Hindi on X.
"Today, I along with Mayor @OberoiShelly and senior officials, inspected this drain and gave instructions for finding short- and long-term solutions to stop the overflow," she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Atishi marlena, Atishi

Minister Atishi inspects flood-damaged Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant

Atishi marlena, Atishi

Atishi inspects Chandrawal plant, says water supply to be normal soon

Atishi marlena, Atishi

Delhi Water Minister Atishi Marlena discharged from Lok Nayak Hospital

Atishi marlena, Atishi

Atishi's hunger strike over water crisis ends after hospitalisation: AAP

Atishi marlena, Atishi

Atishi's health deteriorates due to hunger strike, admitted to hospital

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Atishi Marlena AAP government Aam Aadmi Party Delhi government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 1:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon