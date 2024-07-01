Find solutions to address drain overflow issue in central Delhi: Atishi

Atishi inspected the drain along with senior officials on Monday.. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi minister Atishi on Monday directed officials to find solutions for addressing the overflow of a drain, which runs through central Delhi, during heavy rainfall.

The drain overflowed following a record-breaking rainfall of 228 mm on June 28, causing waterlogging in nearby areas.

Atishi inspected the drain along with senior officials on Monday.

"The water of central Delhi goes to Yamuna from drain No 12 near ITO. When Delhi received 228 mm of rainfall on June 28, the drain overflowed and caused waterlogging in the surrounding areas," the senior AAP leader said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Today, I along with Mayor @OberoiShelly and senior officials, inspected this drain and gave instructions for finding short- and long-term solutions to stop the overflow," she added.