LIVE news updates: New criminal codes come into effect from today
BS Web Team New Delhi
The country's justice system will see three new criminal laws -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam -- came into effect today. These laws are set to replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively. Judgments are now required to be pronounced within 45 days of completion of trial and charges framed within 60 days of first hearing. The three new laws will let any person file a Zero FIR at any police station, regardless of jurisdiction and will allow online registration of police complaints and digital serving of summons.
The far-right National Rally (RN) party of Marine Le Pen in France is eyeing a chance to form a government and claim the post of prime minister after winning the first round of legislative polls with the centrist forces of President Emmanuel Macron coming in only third. The far right would need to win the absolute majority of seats in the new National Assembly in the July 7 second round to be assured of taking power.
Two women died and 11 people were injured after being buried under the debris of an overhead water tank that collapsed in a densely populated area of Mathura district on Sunday, officials said. One of the injured, identified as Nawab (35), has been sent to SN Medical College and Hospital in Agra as his condition was serious, they said. The incident took place at around 6 pm in Krishna Vihar Colony developed by the Uttar Pradesh Awas Vikas Parishad.
9:41 AM
Water tank collapses in Mathura; 2 women killed, 11 people injured
The incident took place at around 6 pm inMathura's Krishna Vihar Colony. One of the injured, identified as Nawab (35), has been sent to SN Medical College and Hospital in Agra as his condition was serious, they said. District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh said the other injured people, including five women, were taken to the district hospital for treatment.
9:38 AM
New criminal laws: First case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita filed against Delhi street vendor
The first FIR under Section Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, has been registered against a street vendor under Section 285 for obstruction under foot over bridge of New Delhi Railway Station and making sales. The police in the FIR mentioned that the accused was selling tobacco and water on a cart near the main road, which was causing hindrance and trouble to the commuters.
9:37 AM
Delhi police puts up posters to raise awareness on new criminal laws
Posters on the new criminal laws have been put up in various police stations to create awareness among the people. The posters have been placed at police stations of Connaught Place, Tughlak Road, Tughlaqabad, and other places.
8:46 AM
New criminal laws take effect today
Starting today, the three new criminal laws -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam -- will comeinto effect nationwide, replacing colonial-era legislations.
First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 8:52 AM IST