close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

FinMin working with MeitY, RBI to clamp down on ponzi apps: FM Sitharaman

As per the Act, any deposit taker who solicits deposit in contravention of Section 3, shall be punishable with imprisonment of not less than one year and up to five years

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Nirmala Sitharaman

File pic | Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 4:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the finance ministry is working with MeitY and RBI to clamp down on ponzi apps to prevent them from taking away hard earned money of gullible investors.

Cautioning investors against ponzi apps, Sitharaman said investors should do their due diligence and should not be lured by claims of lucrative returns made by them.

"There are also apps which are coming out and reaching out to people saying we can do this, we can do that. Your money will fetch you this much.

"Many of them are ponzi, the apps on which we are working with the Ministry concerned, the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) and with the Reserve Bank and clamping down on them like never before, so that we don't get those ponzi apps, taking away hard earned money," she said.

Speaking at the Thinkers Forum at Tumakuru (Karnataka), she said, social influencers and financial influencers are all out there but a strong sense of caution is required in each one of us to make sure we do double checking, counter checking, don't go as a flock into something and therefore protect hard-earned money.

Asked about regulating social influencers and financial influencers, she said, "I'm not having any proposal before me for regulating them at this stage."

Asserting that investors should be cautious of influencers, she said if there are three or four people giving us very objective good advice, there may be seven others out of 10 who are probably driven by some other considerations.

Also Read

CBI arrests Pearls Group director Harchand Gill in multi-crore ponzi scam

Consultations going on for change of rules on identifying fake news: Rijiju

FM Sitharaman meets President Murmu ahead of Union Budget presentation

Union Cabinet chaired by PM Modi approves Budget ahead of presentation

TVS Electronics up 18% on heavy volumes, hits 52-week high in weak market

PM to lay foundation stone of India's first Digital Science Park in Kerala

My responsibility to bring south Asian community to forefront: Priyanka

NFRA imposes fine, debars auditors for 3 yrs for professional misconduct

Green projects: FinMin may allow cos to deploy blended finance instruments

Skills will drive future than degrees, old jobs fading due to tech: Pradhan

In 2019, the government enacted a law called the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019, which looks to prevent unregulated entities from collecting deposits and duping the poor and gullible of their hard earned savings.

As per the Act, any deposit taker who solicits deposit in contravention of Section 3, shall be punishable with imprisonment of not less than one year and up to five years.

As per the law the first claim on the recovered money will be of depositors and the proposed legislation also has some exclusion including money collected by real estate firms and from friends and relatives.

It seeks to help tackle the menace of illicit deposit-taking activities in the country, which at present are exploiting regulatory gaps and lack of strict administrative measures to dupe poor and gullible people of their hard-earned money, according to the government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Finance minister RBI Online ponzi scam

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 4:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

PM to lay foundation stone of India's first Digital Science Park in Kerala

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read

My responsibility to bring south Asian community to forefront: Priyanka

Cannes Film Festival
4 min read

NFRA imposes fine, debars auditors for 3 yrs for professional misconduct

auditing
4 min read

CWG Meet: India makes a strong case for inclusion of wrestling, kabaddi

Archery at Tokyo Olympics
3 min read

Kerala police arrest man who wrote threat letter ahead of PM Modi's visit

Modi
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Fugitive preacher Amritpal Singh arrested in Moga, says Punjab Police

(File Photo) Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh as police launch an operation to arrest Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, on Saturday.
3 min read
Premium

Navy, DRDO conduct maiden flight trial of interceptor ballistic missile

India conducts successful trial of BMD interceptor missile
2 min read

Govt likely to announce retail trade policy, accident insurance scheme soon

trade policy
2 min read

Centre to release new Rs 100 coin to mark 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

Narendra Modi
2 min read

Rahul Gandhi vacates official bungalow following Lok Sabha disqualification

Rahul Gandhi, congress
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon