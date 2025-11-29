Saturday, November 29, 2025 | 11:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fire at four-storey building in south Delhi leaves three dead, two injured

Fire at four-storey building in south Delhi leaves three dead, two injured

Three people were found dead at the spot, while two injured women were rescued from the building and shifted to a hospital, the officer said

Three people died and two women were injured after a massive fire erupted at a footwear shop in South Delhi’s Tigri Extension, engulfing a four-storey building and prompting a forensic probe.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2025 | 11:12 PM IST

Three people died and two women were injured after a massive fire broke out at a footwear shop in south Delhi's Tigri Extension on Saturday evening, police said.
 
A PCR call about the blaze at the shop on the ground floor of a four-storey building was received at 6.24 following which police rushed to the spot, they said.
 
On arrival, police found the entire building engulfed in flames, with the fire believed to have started from the footwear shop on the ground floor before spreading upward, a senior police officer said.
 
Three people were found dead at the spot, while two injured women were rescued from the building and shifted to a hospital, the officer said, adding that their condition is being monitored.
 
 
Crime and forensic teams have been called to inspect the site, and evidence is being collected to ascertain the cause of the fire, police said.
 
Further investigation is underway.

First Published: Nov 29 2025 | 11:12 PM IST

