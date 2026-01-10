Saturday, January 10, 2026 | 01:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Fire at ONGC gas well in Konaseema extinguished after five-day battle

Fire at ONGC gas well in Konaseema extinguished after five-day battle

A massive fireball reaching up to a height of 20 metres and a width of 25 metres erupted on January 5 near Mori and Irusumanda villages, following a gas leak at ONGC well

Press Trust of India Mori (Andhra Pradesh)
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2026 | 1:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The fire triggered by a major gas blowout at an ONGC-owned well in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district was extinguished on Saturday morning.

Konaseema District Joint Collector T Nisanthi said the blowout has been fully controlled.

The fire is extinguished. Almost no flames now. Blowout (was) fully controlled this (Saturday) morning only, she told PTI.

Further, she said operations pertaining to capping of the gas well, Mori-5, and some mudding, a technical process, are underway now.

A massive fireball reaching up to a height of 20 metres and a width of 25 metres erupted on January 5 near Mori and Irusumanda villages, following a gas leak at Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)-owned well Mori-5.

 

Also Read

ONGC

Likelihood of escalation at ONGC's Konaseema gas well remote, says company

Delhi high court

Delhi HC orders status quo on handover of Vedanta's Suvali block to ONGC

Tata power

Tata Power to set up ₹6,675 crore 10 GW manufacturing facility in Andhra

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Andhra govt approves 754 CRDA jobs, orphan pensions, and Krishna marina

ONGC gas well fire

Expert teams arriving from Delhi, Mumbai to douse gas well blaze in Andhra

The gas well located in the lush green and amply irrigated Konaseema district was being operated by ONGC's Production Enhancement Contractor (PEC) Deep Industries Ltd, an Ahmedabad-based listed company.

Following the disaster, ONGC senior management took direct operational control.

The ONGC Crisis Management Team has toiled for nearly five days to douse the fire and succeeded in extinguishing the blaze.

Fortunately, there was no loss of life or injury in the disaster.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

EC launches 'Book-a-Call with BLO' facility for UP electoral roll revision

ISRO

Isro to kick off 2026 launches with Earth Observation Satellite on Jan 12

Noida Pollution, Pollution, Smog

Delhi air remains 'very poor' as rain fails to bring respite; AQI at 363

Lizz Truss

India a central force in shaping emerging global order: Ex-UK PM Liz Truss

Winter, Prayagraj Winter, Cold, Fog

Delhi shivers at 4.6°C; fog, cold wave grip north, rain alert for South

Topics : ONGC Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2026 | 1:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayH-1B, H-4 Visa Holder WarningOTT Releases This WeekSenior Citizen FD Rates in Jan 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWPL 2026 Top Wicket TakersSSC Calendar 2026Graves DiseasePersonal Finance