Likelihood of escalation at ONGC's Konaseema gas well remote, says company

Maharatna public sector oil and gas major ONGC on Wednesday said there is a "remote likelihood" of escalation of its unextinguished gas well blaze triggered by a blowout here in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district.

A massive fireball reaching up to a height of 20 metres and a width of 25 metres erupted on January 5 near Mori and Irusumanda villages, following a gas leak at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) owned Well Mori- 5, whose intensity has been reduced now.

A blowout is the uncontrolled release of crude oil or natural gas from an oil well or a gas well, following the failure of pressure control systems.

The fire at Mori-5 well has forced the evacuation of hundreds of residents. Officials said the intensity of the blaze has been reduced now.

However, ONGC highlighted that significant progress has been achieved in the blowout operations.

"In view of the steady progress achieved and the remote likelihood of escalation, the district administration has advised residents in the surrounding areas to resume their normal activities," said an official press release from ONGC.

According to the oil and gas major, focused blowout control operations are underway at Well Mori -5, operated by its Production Enhancement Contractor Deep Industries Ltd, an Ahmedabad-based listed company.

The Crisis Management Team is progressing with operations in accordance with the approved blowout control plan, said the press release, adding that fire intensity, noise levels, and ambient heat in the vicinity of the well have reduced significantly.

Further, an approach road from the rear end of the wellsite has been completed to facilitate debris clearance, and the required logistics have been mobilised for systematic debris removal, it said.

"A water blanket has been established at the wellsite to support continued debris removal in the vicinity of the wellhead and to enable subsequent operations for capping the wellhead, as per the action plan," the company said.

The safety of the community and protection of the environment remain ONGC's highest priorities.

All actions are being carried out in strict compliance with regulatory requirements and established industry best practices, said the Maharatna public sector company.

Currently, specialised ONGC teams from Delhi and Mumbai are on-site in the district to contain the gas well blowout, burning since January 5.

Crews are clearing the debris around the site to gain a clear line of sight of the well, said an official on Wednesday.

Konaseema district joint collector T Nisanthi said the public sector company will chalk out a plan of action once its firefighters get a clear line of sight of the gas well and decide whether to cap it or call for Wild Well Control expertise.

"Once they remove the debris (and) once they get the clear line of sight, they will chalk out a plan of action and then how to go about it, whether they have to cap the well or not, whether they have to call the Wild Well Control or not," Nisanthi told PTI.

Wild Well Control is a US-headquartered company, which offers well control, emergency response, pressure control, relief well planning and other services to the oil and gas industry.

It offers services in safely preventing and resolving all types of well control events.

Meanwhile, the joint collector said over 450 evacuees, from Mori and Irusumanda villages, may now choose to remain in the relief centres or return to their residences.

Nisanthi observed that ONGC will take a call on whether to use Well Mori- 5 further or abandon it, especially at a time when the affected villagers are protesting against the oil giant's operations.

Several villagers protested against the company's operations and chanted 'ONGC go back'.