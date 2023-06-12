Fire breaks out in Chennai shopping complex, no casualty reported

A fire broke out at a famous shopping mall in the Sowcarpet area of Chennai on Monday.

Firemen from Sowcarpet, High Court unit and Esplanade reached the spot and put out the fire after two hours of fighting.

There were no casualties and injuries in the fire except that some shops, including jewellery and a medical store, were totally destroyed in the fire.

The police have reached the spot and have started investigating.

The loss in the fire is yet to be assessed.

--IANS

