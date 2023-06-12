close

NIA attaches 3 properties of terror funding accused in J-K's Kupwara

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday attached three properties of a terror funding accused in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district

IANS Srinagar
Photo: ANI/Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 10:37 AM IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday attached three properties of a terror funding accused in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

NIA sources said that after obtaining court orders, the agency's officials attached three properties of terror funding accused, Zahoor Ahmad Watali in the Bagatpora area of Kupwara district's Handwara tehsil.

Same sources said that the general public have been informed about the attachment of these properties through notice boards erected on these properties.

It must be recalled that Watali was arrested by the NIA in 2017 in a terror funding case and his house situated in the Baghat area of Srinagar city was attached by the agency on May 31 this year.

--IANS

sq/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Kupwara National Investigation Agency NIA terror funding case

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 10:37 AM IST

