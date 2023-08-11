Fire breaks out in Delhi's Lady Hardinge Medical College, no one injured

A fire broke out at the Lady Hardinge Medical College in central Delhi on Friday, officials said.
No one was injured in the incident, the fire officials said.
The fire broke out in the Anatomy Department on the first floor of the Lady Hardinge Medical College. A call regarding the blaze was received around 2:30 pm and seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.
The fire has been doused, they said.
Also Read
SC asks NMC to set up panel to examine modes of disability assessment
WI vs IND 1st ODI Playing 11: Ishan Kishan preffered over Sanju Samson
US President, First Lady host PM Modi for intimate dinner at White House
WI vs IND 1st T20 Playing 11: Tilak Varma, Mukesh Kumar debut for India
Sunak, wife Akshata to lead with UK flag at King Charles III's Coronation
Financial inclusion a key area of interest for G20: Govt official
FM Sitharaman exhorts int'l community to help debt-saddled countries
Nursing institutes offering UG courses rose by 36% in 9 years: Mandaviya
Rajasthan govt waives fuel surcharge for domestic & agri consumers
Rajasthan government woos more visitors with new tourism products
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)