First meeting of Parl joint committee on Waqf Bill to be held on Aug 22

The first meeting of the Parliament's joint committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill will be held next week.

The committee, chaired by BJP member Jagdambika Pal, will meet representatives of the ministries of minority affairs, and law and justice on August 22, a notice from the Lok Sabha secretariat said.

The representatives from the minority affairs ministry are also expected to brief the committee on the "amendments proposed on the Bill", the secretariat said.

The Bill is the first major initiative from the BJP-led NDA government aimed at reforming the registration process for Waqf properties through a centralised portal.

