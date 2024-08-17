LIVE news updates: 20 coaches of Sabarmati Express derail near Kanpur, none injured

Twenty coaches of Sabarmati Express passenger train derailed between Kanpur and Bhimsen station in Uttar Pradesh at 2:30 am, Saturday morning, a Railway Board official said. While no injury to any person has been reported as of now, initial reports state that the loco pilot believes some boulder hit the cattle guard (front portion) of the engine which got badly damaged and bent. Due to this, seven trains have been cancelled and three have been diverted. Passengers are being carried by buses to Kanpur Railway station. Further investigation is awaited to reveal the actual cause.

Doctors in New Delhi have threatened to stop emergency services if their demands aren't met. In a protest led by resident doctors' associations, the medicos took to the streets and held a massive demonstration at Nirman Bhawan, the office of the Union Health Minister. The protesting doctors demanded the immediate implementation of the Central Protection Act for the safety of healthcare professionals and to serve justice for the woman doctor raped and murdered in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Assembly elections for 90 seats of Jammu and Kashmir will take place in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1, the EC declared on August 16. Meanwhile, the Assembly election in Haryana will be held in a single phase on Oct 1. Results of both states will be declared on Oct 4. Both Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir assemblies have 90 seats each. Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand will be held later, the Election Commission stated.