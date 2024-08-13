Waqf Bill parliamentary review panel to have 31 MPs: Party-wise breakdown

A view of the Parliament House complex after the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

From Lok Sabha, a total of 21 MPs have been named in the committee while 10 from the Rajya Sabha. They will submit their report by the next session.

The Bill seeks to overhaul the existing Waqf Act by introducing sweeping changes i ncluding representation of Muslim women, non-Muslims in the institutions among other measures.

Waqf bill review committee: Party wise MPs

In Lok Sabha, 12 members of the panel from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have been named. These include eight MPs from the BJP. Nine Lok Sabha MPs from the opposition will also be a part of the panel.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla appoints BJP MP Jagdambika Pal as the Chairperson of the Joint Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. pic.twitter.com/6vLhBeXClH August 13, 2024

From Rajya Sabha, four BJP MPs, four from the opposition, one from the YSRCP, as well as one nominated member will sit on the panel.

Lok Sabha MPs in Waqf Bill review committee:

BJP and NDA: Jagdambika Pal; Nishikant Dubey; Tejasvi Surya; Aparajita Sarangi; Sanjay Jaiswal; Dilip Saikia; Abhijit Gangopadhyay; D K Aruna; Lavu Sri Krishnadevaraya (TDP); Dileshwar Kamait (JDU); Naresh Ganpat Mhaske (Shiv Sena); Arun Bharti (Lok Janshakti Party);

Congress: Gaurav Gogoi; Imran Masood; Mohammad Jawed;

Others: Mohibbullah (SP); Kalyan Banerjee (TMC); A Raja (DMK); Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena UBT); Shri Mahtre Balya Mama Suresh Gopinath (Sharad Pawar NCP); Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM)

Rajya Sabha MPs in Waqf Bill review panel:

BJP: Brij Lal; Medha Vishram Kulkarni; Gulam Ali; Radha Mohan Das Agrawal

Congress: Syed Naseer Hussain;

Others: Mohammed Nadimul Hague (TMC); V Vijayasai Reddy (YSRCP); M Mohamed Abdulla (DMK); Sanjay Singh (AAP);

Nominated member: Dharmasthala Veerendra Heggadc