First phase of Odisha metro rail project to cover 26 km, have 20 stations

The first phase of Odisha's proposed metro rail project will cover a distance of around 26 km and have 20 stations, according to the DPR submitted by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had sanctioned the project on April 1, 2023.

The first phase will connect Bhubaneswar airport to Trishulia in Cuttack.

The DMRC submitted the detailed project report (DPR) to Chief Secretary P K Jena on Wednesday, officials said.

The DPR was completed after conducting traffic survey, geo-technical investigation, topographic survey, environmental and social impact assessments, they said.

The project will be later extended to Khurda, Puri and other areas of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack city, the officials said.

