close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Five-day work for bank employees soon, FinMin to issue notification: Report

However, bank employees will be required to work an additional 40 minutes per day from 9:45 am to 5:30 pm

BS Web Team New Delhi
bank

If this change is approved, in accordance with Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, the government will need to release a notification declaring all Saturdays as holidays

2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 6:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Employees of government-owned banks may soon be allowed five-day work i.e., Monday to Friday, according to a CNBC Awaaz report. The Finance Ministry is likely to issue a notification on the same in the coming weeks. However, bank employees will be required to work an additional 40 minutes per day from 9:45 am to 5:30 pm, stated The Times of India (ToI) report. 
While there is an in-principle agreement between the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) and public sector banks (PSBs) unions, several other issues will have to be resolved among PSBs, cooperative banks and private banks. 

It is imperative for the banks to ensure that there is no delay in cheque clearing and other bank functions due to the change. Moreover, public sector banks will have to see that their business is not affected in case private banks decide to work on Saturdays, the expert said. Read here
Apart from Sundays, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Banks unions of public sector banks have been demanding a five-day week for a long time. Further, bankers argued that there is confusion among the common public about which Saturdays banks are closed.

If this change is approved, in accordance with Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, the government will need to release a notification declaring all Saturdays as holidays.
Here's the list of bank holidays in May 2023:
 

Also Read

Wonderla Holidays surges 13%, nears 52-week high on strong Q3 results

PSB index soars 3%; these three constituents have zoomed over 50% in 1 mth

Indian Banks Association considers 5-day work week for bank employees

ILO analysing work conditions in India, report expected by Jul-Aug: Report

International Labour Day: Celebrations, history, and all you need to know

62 water supply schemes affected due to mining, crisis looms over Bilapsur

Non-BJP state not exercising accountability, wasting funds: Jitendra Singh

Ludhiana gas leak: NGT orders Rs 20-lakh compensation for kin of 11 dead

G20 meeting a great opportunity to promote J-K's tourism potential

Poor diligence while granting driving licences is costing lives on roads

May 7: Sunday
May 13: Second Saturday
May 14: Sunday
May 21: Sunday
May 27: Fourth Saturday
May 28: Sunday
Topics : Bank employees Work culture Banks

First Published: May 06 2023 | 6:14 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Ludhiana gas leak: NGT orders Rs 20-lakh compensation for kin of 11 dead

National Green Tribunal
2 min read

G20 meeting a great opportunity to promote J-K's tourism potential

G20, India G20 presidency
3 min read

Charles crowned King of UK with Imperial State Crown at historic ceremony

King Charles III
5 min read

Sony to shut 'PixelOpus', developer of video game Concrete Genie: Report

Sony
2 min read

Over half of Twitter Blue's earliest subscribers not paying anymore

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Railways orders closure of last printing presses in digital push

Railways
4 min read

CBIC to conduct two-month-long special drive to curb ITC fraud menace

cbic
2 min read

UP govt onboards IIM-Lucknow for start-up boost among rural youth

startups
2 min read

With Punjab's debt at Rs 3.12 trn, CM's OPS promise faces uphill challenge

With Punjab's debt at Rs 3.12 trn, CM's OPS promise faces uphill challenge
5 min read

Career pivot for Indians simpler than 20 years ago: LinkedIn survey

Plastic film image via Shutterstock.
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon