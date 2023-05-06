Five-day work for bank employees soon, FinMin to issue notification: Report

While there is an in-principle agreement between the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) and public sector banks (PSBs) unions, several other issues will have to be resolved among PSBs, cooperative banks and private banks.

Employees of government-owned banks may soon be allowed five-day work i.e., Monday to Friday, according to a CNBC Awaaz report. The Finance Ministry is likely to issue a notification on the same in the coming weeks. However, bank employees will be required to work an additional 40 minutes per day from 9:45 am to 5:30 pm, stated The Times of India (ToI) report.