close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Ludhiana gas leak: NGT orders Rs 20-lakh compensation for kin of 11 dead

The panel has ordered the fact-finding committee to submit its report by June 30, and the matter will be considered by the tribunal again on July 13

IANS New Delhi
National Green Tribunal

National Green Tribunal

2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 4:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the District Magistrate of Ludhiana, Punjab to ensure that the heirs of the 11 people who died in the recent gas leak tragedy receive payments of Rs 20 lakh apiece.

In order to investigate the claims of hydrogen sulphide leakage, a bench of chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel constituted an eight-person fact-finding joint committee to be led by the chairman of the Punjab State Pollution Control Board.

On April 30, 2023, a gas leak in the Giaspura area of the Ludhiana claimed the lives of 11 people, including three minors, and the tribunal had taken up the case on its own will.

The green bench, which also included expert member Prof A Senthil Veil and judicial member Sudhir Agarwal, pointed out that an article in a newspaper stated that hydrogen sulphide may have led to the tragedy.

The tribunal emphasised that the aforementioned gas could be from industrial waste discharged in the sewerage line.

The tribunal opined that in light of such a report, its intervention was called for under Section 15 of the NGT Act.

Also Read

NGT asks Kochi Municipal Corporation to pay Rs 100 cr damage compensation

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts

Andhra HC cannot be town planner: Supreme Court on high court order

NGT forms committee to verify facts about air pollution around AIIMS, Delhi

IMD issues alert in south coastal Andhra as cyclone 'Mandous' intensifies

G20 meeting a great opportunity to promote J-K's tourism potential

Poor diligence while granting driving licences is costing lives on roads

Suvendu writes to Ashwini Vaishnaw accusing Mamata of misusing railways

Manipur: Army evacuate more than 16,000 people from violence-hit areas

Cong working on banned PFI's agenda: Amit Shah at Karnataka election rally

"For which it is necessary to ascertain the cause of the incident and remedial action taken and required, including measures to prevent such incidents in future and to compensate the victims by way of adequate compensation," the bench said.

Referring to the principles laid down by Supreme Court inter-alia in M.C. Mehta vs Union of India & Ors., (1987) 1 SCC 395, MCD v Uphaar Tragedy Victims Association, (2011) 14 SCC 481 and Sarla Verma, (2009) 6 SCC 12, the tribunal observed that the state has to pay compensation in absence of identified private operators with liberty to recover the same from persons found responsible.

"The state is under obligation to ensure compliance of environmental norms for safety of citizens. The compensation has to be paid within one month. Reference is made to several other cases where same view has been taken," the tribunal said while referring to the judgment in re: Gas Leak at LG Polymers

hemical Plant in RR Venkatapuram Village Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh (2020).

The panel has ordered the fact-finding committee to submit its report by June 30, and the matter will be considered by the tribunal again on July 13.

--IANS

spr/uk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Gas leakage National Green Tribunal ngt

First Published: May 06 2023 | 5:37 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Over half of Twitter Blue's earliest subscribers not paying anymore

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Telangana Police sets up emergency helpline for people stranded in Manipur

Manipur Protests
1 min read

UK PM Rishi Sunak reads from biblical book at multi-faith Coronation

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Sharda Kumari is Helping Fill the Gaps in Healthcare via Software and AI

Sharda-Kumari
3 min read

Manipur: Army evacuate more than 16,000 people from violence-hit areas

Manipur Protests
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Railways orders closure of last printing presses in digital push

Railways
4 min read

CBIC to conduct two-month-long special drive to curb ITC fraud menace

cbic
2 min read

UP govt onboards IIM-Lucknow for start-up boost among rural youth

startups
2 min read

With Punjab's debt at Rs 3.12 trn, CM's OPS promise faces uphill challenge

With Punjab's debt at Rs 3.12 trn, CM's OPS promise faces uphill challenge
5 min read

Career pivot for Indians simpler than 20 years ago: LinkedIn survey

Plastic film image via Shutterstock.
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon