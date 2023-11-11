Sensex (0.11%)
Five killed, 60 injured as two buses collide in TN's Tirupattur district

The front portion of the two vehicles were completely smashed. Police who rushed to the spot helped the injured reach hospitals in about ten ambulances, said an official

accident

Photo: ANI/Representative

Press Trust of India Vaniyambadi (TN)
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2023 | 12:09 PM IST
At least five persons were killed and about 60 passengers injured when a state government bus and an omnibus collided head-on on the Chennai-Bengaluru national highway in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.
The front portion of the two vehicles were completely smashed. Police who rushed to the spot helped the injured reach hospitals in about ten ambulances, said an official.
Four persons including a woman were killed initially when the State Express Transport Corporation bus proceeding to Chennai from Bengaluru collided with the Bengaluru-bound omnibus from Chennai at Chettiyappanur near here.
Rithika (32) of Guduvanchery, Mohammed Firoz (37) of Vaniyambadi, SETC bus driver K Elumalai (47) and B Ajith (25) of Chittoor died on the spot while the omnibus driver N Syed succumbed later, said police.
"The accident occured at about 4 am. The SETC bus hit the median and collided with the omnibus leading to the mishap," a police official said.
The injured were admitted to the Vaniyambadi government hospital in Tirupattur district and the Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tamil Nadu Bus accident Road Accidents

First Published: Nov 11 2023 | 12:09 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon